Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.73.

NYSE BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $83.15 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

