Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

NYSE:OWL opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

