Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Financial Survey

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.72 $58.73 million $2.77 9.13 People’s United Financial $1.99 billion 4.18 $604.90 million $1.38 14.07

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62% People’s United Financial 30.32% 8.51% 1.00%

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

