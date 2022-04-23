BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Shares Down 1.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.85 and last traded at $80.85. 3,511 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 513% from the average session volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.8515 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.