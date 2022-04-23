BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $512,287.67 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, BOMB has traded 32% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $512,287.67 and $258,894.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.56 or 0.99973637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,211 coins and its circulating supply is 893,423 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

