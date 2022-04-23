Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of BOOT traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 425,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,412. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.