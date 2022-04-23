Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.