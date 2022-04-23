Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark upped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.31.

Shares of BLX opened at C$39.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.38. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$43.55.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

