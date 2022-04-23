BOSAGORA Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $29.95 million and $903,483.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

