Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $134.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $120.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

EPAY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 406,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,980 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

