Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

BRZE opened at $41.84 on Friday. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $645,323.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 322,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $844,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $5,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

