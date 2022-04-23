Brightline Capital Management LLC Acquires 120,000 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. LSB Industries makes up approximately 3.5% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXU. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LXU traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,445. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.79.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

