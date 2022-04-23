British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,725 ($48.46).

BATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.79) to GBX 3,675 ($47.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.74) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,339.50 ($43.45). The company had a trading volume of 3,778,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,184. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.62) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.97). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,235.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,931.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £76.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.86), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($362,442.86). Insiders have purchased 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

