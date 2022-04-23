Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $261.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
