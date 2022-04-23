Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.85 on Wednesday, reaching $261.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.