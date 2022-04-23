Brokerages Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Quipt Home Medical posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

QIPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,564. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

