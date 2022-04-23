Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOXGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter.

SIOX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 350,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.