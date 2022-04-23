Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter.

SIOX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 350,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

