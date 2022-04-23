Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $49.03 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $196.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 446,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $332.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.02.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.