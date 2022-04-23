Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

