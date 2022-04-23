Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. 375,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

