Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $54.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.10 million and the highest is $60.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $266.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $318.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $286.23 million, with estimates ranging from $233.00 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MNRL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,176. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

