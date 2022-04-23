Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million.

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $77.29. 392,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

