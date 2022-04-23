Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.35. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

EXLS stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.99. 169,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,834. ExlService has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

