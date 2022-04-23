Brokerages Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

