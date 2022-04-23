Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NBEV remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 619,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
