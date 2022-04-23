Brokerages Expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will report $737.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $844.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,469. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.22. 887,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,872. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

