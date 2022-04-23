Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.37 billion and the highest is $7.38 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $31.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $5.80 on Friday, reaching $171.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,412,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,617. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $171.10 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock valued at $34,083,042 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

