Brokerages Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 252.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

THS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.08. 215,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

