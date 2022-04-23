Brokerages Set ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) PT at $52.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have commented on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.14) to €44.50 ($47.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AGESY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 49,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,249. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

