Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $18.47

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.05.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZUN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Baozun by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Baozun by 71.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Baozun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
