Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Target Price at GBX 546.67

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.67 ($7.11).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLND. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.51) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.51) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy purchased 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,707.16). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.96), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($13,176.62). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,630 shares of company stock worth $867,713.

LON BLND traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 516.60 ($6.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 69.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 520.54. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.34).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

