Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Target Price at $6.38

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,294,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

