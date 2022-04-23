Brokerages Set Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) PT at $49.40

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.
About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.