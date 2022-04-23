Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) PT at €43.17

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.17 ($46.42).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.04) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

