Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price at $618.45

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $618.45.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $443.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.