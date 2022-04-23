Brokerages Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $356.74

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after buying an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after buying an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $274.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

