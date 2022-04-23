Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $268.98

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investec cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NWG opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

