Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $26.00

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 367,127 shares of company stock worth $1,829,092 over the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 628,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,460. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $147.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.19.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

