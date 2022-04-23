Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target at $19.83

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RxSight by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in RxSight by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RxSight by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 54,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. RxSight has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

