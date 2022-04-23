Brokerages Set Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT at $63.16

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.95. 608,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,518. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

