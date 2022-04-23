BTIG Research Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.35.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $77.78 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.