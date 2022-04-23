BTIG Research Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.35.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $77.78 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.