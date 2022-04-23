Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 655,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,967. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

