Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $819,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,676,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,120,074. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

