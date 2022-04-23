Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $356,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average is $206.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

