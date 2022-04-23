Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,846,169,000 after buying an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,663,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $20.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $471.40. 1,761,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.08. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 413.51, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

