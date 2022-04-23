Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.03. 20,973,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,297. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

