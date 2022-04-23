Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.40. 82,438,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

