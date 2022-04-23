Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 583 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.25. 6,508,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

