Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

ZM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.17. 3,783,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

