Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $41.67. 4,065,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,928. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

