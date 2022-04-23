Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $134.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of BG stock opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after buying an additional 134,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

